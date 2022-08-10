Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:BALL opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93. Ball has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

