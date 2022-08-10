Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

