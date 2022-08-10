Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of BERY opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

