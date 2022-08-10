Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.56.
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Shares of BERY opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
