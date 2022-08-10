BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $731.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

