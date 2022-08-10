Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to $280.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.87. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,922,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

