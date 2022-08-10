BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.73.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.