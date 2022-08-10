Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.15.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.27.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.