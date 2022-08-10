Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $311.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.17.

CI stock opened at $285.04 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,299,000 after purchasing an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

