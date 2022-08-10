Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $853.73 million, a P/E ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

