Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Cars.com Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:CARS opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $853.73 million, a P/E ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.