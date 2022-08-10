CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.