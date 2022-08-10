Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

