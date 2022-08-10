Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.05.

CNC stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $95.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,160,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

