Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Neutral by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

