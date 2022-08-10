Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 828.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Materion worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Materion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,804,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Materion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.30. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

