Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Owens & Minor worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,656,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 459,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 892,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

