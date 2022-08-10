Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tilray worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 22.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.