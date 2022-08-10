Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lazard by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $5,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lazard by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 38,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000.

Lazard stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

