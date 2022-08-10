Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 887.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

