Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.38. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 740,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $159,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 113,870 shares of company stock valued at $550,616. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

