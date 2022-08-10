United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
UBFO opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.