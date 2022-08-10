United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

UBFO opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

