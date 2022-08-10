Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $14.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. LivePerson has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.