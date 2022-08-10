StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.