UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

UTSI opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

