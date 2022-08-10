StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.