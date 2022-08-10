Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

