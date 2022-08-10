Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
