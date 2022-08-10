Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SMMT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
