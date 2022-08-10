Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $8.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

