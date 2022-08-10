Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.3 %

SOHO opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

