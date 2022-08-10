Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riverview Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

