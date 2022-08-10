Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

