SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

