Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

