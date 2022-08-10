Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 3.2 %

MOS stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.