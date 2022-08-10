Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

