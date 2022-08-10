Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $230.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

