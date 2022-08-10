Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,344,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 951,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 833,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

INDA opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

