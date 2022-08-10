Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA USO opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

