Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $7.75.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

