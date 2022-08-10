Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.