Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baidu by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

