Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Core Laboratories worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $762.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.60. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

