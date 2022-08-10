Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Universal Display worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Universal Display by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 38,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 15,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Universal Display Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $211.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.