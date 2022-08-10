Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 628 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hubbell worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.3 %

Hubbell stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $188.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

