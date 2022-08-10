Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 24,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $135,287.02.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $396.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 4.2% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AxoGen by 9.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 102.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

