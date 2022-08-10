Ajit Ramalingam Sells 518 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $518.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.61 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

