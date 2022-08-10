Orbital Energy Group (OIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Orbital Energy Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

