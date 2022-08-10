Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.61.

Insider Transactions at Kala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $602,493.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,911. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.