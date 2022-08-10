Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Cut by Analyst

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2023 earnings at $18.65 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.97. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.