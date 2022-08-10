Volta (VLTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Volta has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. On average, analysts expect Volta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Volta Stock Performance

Volta stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. Volta has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Volta by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

VLTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

Volta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

