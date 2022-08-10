Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Abiomed’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ABMD opened at $281.71 on Monday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.90.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

