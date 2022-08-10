Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV opened at $5.52 on Monday. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $572.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

